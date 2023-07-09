Manny Pacquiao trainer Marvin Somodio raves about Eduard Folayang’s MMA achievements

Marvin Somodio, the legendary trainer of professional boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, marveled at the impressive skills and accomplishments of Eduard Folayang.

Competing inside the Circle since day one, Eduard Folayang is one of the promotion’s most celebrated fighters, with 23 career fights under the ONE Championship banner and two separate ONE lightweight world title reigns. ‘Landslide’ has squared off with some of the biggest names in the history of combat sports, including Shinya Aoki, Martin Nguyen, and Eddie Alvarez.

During a recent conversation with The MMA Superfan, Marvin Somodio shared some of his thoughts on Eduard Folayang, saying:

“He succeeded in MMA. We saw him become a world champion and it’s not easy to do that. Think about the many thousands, and maybe even millions, of people who want to become champions. And he’s one of them.”

Folayang trained with Somodio at the world-famous Wild Card Gym during a trip to the United States.

Eduard Folayang is undoubtedly a legend of the sport, but ‘Landslide’ has certainly seen some better days inside the Circle. Folayang has dropped seven of his last eight bouts, including five-straight defeats in mixed martial arts competitions. His lone victory during that stretch came against striking legend John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai bout at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X.

A staple of the legendary Team Lakay in the Philippines, Eduard Folayang walked away from the gym in March with hopes of turning things around before hanging up his gloves for good. ‘Landslide’ started his own gym alongside former Team Lakay standouts Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, and Honorio Banario.

