Manny Pacquiao trainer Marvin Somodio says Eduard Folayang can bounce back: “The fire is still there”

Boxing trainer Marvin Somodio believes Filipino mixed martial arts legend Eduard Folayang is not yet done and that the fire to compete is still there.

The two got the chance to train with one another during the recent United States trip of ‘Landslide,’ where the 39-year-old MMA star trained in various gyms along with fellow former ONE world champion Joshua Pacio.

One of the training facilities Eduard Folayang visited was the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, where Marvin Somodio helped train Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the former boxer-turned-trainer shared his thoughts on the former ONE lightweight world champion, highlighting that there is a lot of fight left in him.

He said:

“I believe he can. When we were spending time on the mitts, the fire is still there. I think because of his age also, I’m of the opinion that he just needs to train correctly for his fights. He can’t overtrain anymore.”

Watch the interview below:

Eduard Folayang has had it rough of late but is determined to turn things around.

Earlier this year, he decided to leave Team Lakay, his home for the longest time as a martial artist. He said he made the move to continue to grow as a fighter even at this stage of his illustrious career.

Following his U.S. training trip, Eduard Folayang opened the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center in La Trinidad, Benguet. He also launched the newly formed group Lions Nation MMA, along with former Team Lakay stalwarts Pacio, Kevin Belingon and Honorio Banario, among others.

‘Landslide’ was last in action back in December at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila. He is busy training with his new team and said he is ready to compete again when called up.

