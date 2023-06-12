Mansur Malachiev reveals he had messaged Jarred Brooks before Jeremy Miado fight

In a cheeky bid to spring himself into a shot at the ONE strawweight world title, Mansur Malachiev dropped a text to Jarred Brooks to enquire about a possible shot for the highly-coveted title.

What's even more surprising is that he politely dropped the message prior to his first-round submission win over Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9.

He revealed this during the post-fight interview alongside Mitch Chilson inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Mansur Malachiev said:

“Actually, I texted something on Instagram to the champion [Jarred Brooks], and he replied to me, he was like, ‘Win this fight first’. So, this is what I did, and I’m ready for the next one.”

In true Dagestani fashion and to back up the hype surrounding his arrival, the debuting star did not need any time to adjust himself to the Singapore-based organization. He instantly swarmed ‘The Jaguar’ with grappling attacks from the get-go.

Another successful takedown followed by a brief striking assault from top mount led to a D’Arce choke, eventually giving him his sole promotional win while ending Miado’s four-match winning streak at just 4:31 of the bout.

With nine finishes from a perfect 11-0 run in his career thus far, including a fairly quick win in his ONE debut, Mansur Malachiev will be eying his next assignment on the global stage of ONE.

With a few more victories, he will have staked his claim at Jarred Brooks' title.

Relive his highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available for fans in the United States and Canada.

