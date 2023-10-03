Mansur Malachiev says Jarred Brooks is just a ‘loudmouth’ and he wants to prove it: “He’s been talking too much about me”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Mansur Malachiev has the opportunity to secure the biggest win of his career to date.

With an undefeated record, the Russian grappler came into ONE Championship with plenty of hype and momentum around him. Most importantly, though, he announced himself to the fans and the rest of the strawweight division with his debut performance.

Submitting Jeremy Miado in the opening round at ONE Fight Night 11, Malachiev immediately made his case for being one of the top contenders in the division. As a result, he has earned a huge opportunity next time out on October 6, when he will take on former champion Joshua Pacio.

With the opportunity to deny Pacio a rematch with Jarred Brooks after losing the title to the American at the end of last year, the 31-year-old knows that back-to-back wins inside the circle will solidify him as the next contender to the throne.

While he is focused in on beating ‘The Passion’ this Friday, Malachiev is also motivated by the pursuit of the world champion. Not only does he want the strawweight belt for himself, but the undefeated contender also wants to settle a score with Brooks, who isn’t timid when it comes to speaking his mind.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mansur Malachiev spoke about his pursuit of ‘The Monkey God’:

“He’s been talking too much about me, and I want to show him what I can do, and then take the belt. He’s never met a fighter like me before. Once I get to him, he’ll realize he’s just a loud mouth.”

With a win over Pacio, there will be no denying what is next for the top of the strawweight division - a grudge match between two top grapplers in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

