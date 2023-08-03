Marat Grigorian aims for pound-for-pound greatness starting with victory over Chingiz Allazov

Marat Grigorian doesn’t just want to take the world title from Chingiz Allazov, he also wants to take the No.1 pound-for-pound distinction for himself.

Grigorian will try to wrest the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title from Allazov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Allazov, who captured the belt from Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn this past January, is currently the No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings.

Grigorian, meanwhile, sits at the respectable seventh spot in the rankings.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Grigorian said he plans to become the new ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion while also taking a seat at the head of pound-for-pound table.

Grigorian said:

“The important thing is where I want to be at the end of this year, now, or this upcoming week. Of course, the goal, the dream, and the vision is to be the champion. To be the [top] pound-for-pound in the world.”

The Armenian star is the No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender in ONE Championship and is 3-1 in the promotion.

Grigorian had his first shot at the featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE X in March 2022 but failed to cash in his opportunity when he lost via unanimous decision to then-titleholder Superbon.

Despite the setback, Grigorian bounced back with a clinical unanimous decision win over Tayfun Ozcan in his next bout at ONE on Prime Video 2.

A win for Grigorian this Friday could land him at the No.1 spot in the pound-for-pound ranks, but Allazov will certainly not let that happen.

ONE Fight Night 13 is ONE Championship’s eighth Amazon card of the year and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Grigorian's entire interview below: