Marat Grigorian laments poor performance against Superbon: “It's all my fault”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marat Grigorian will get a second shot at winning the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Having won gold in the past as a three-time GLORY lightweight champion, the 32-year-old has a huge opportunity on his hands on August 4.

Grigorian withdrew from the semifinals of the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix at ONE: Only the Brave last year, where he was set to face Chingiz Allazov.

After coming up short against Superbon Singha Mawynn, he kept himself in world title contention by rebounding with a win over Tayfun Ozcan later that year.

With Allazov dethroning the champion at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the previously scheduled clash between Allazov and Grigorian was the clear first title defense for the new champ.

A rematch ten years in the making, Marat Grigorian has already beaten Allazov in the past but this time around, he’s out to secure the world championship.

Whilst his first attempt at winning the belt didn’t go his way, it was a learning experience for the contender who reflected on his fight with Superbon in an interview with ONE Championship:

“It's very important because in the fight with the Superbon, I was really well prepared. Everything was perfect, but I don't know what happened in the couple of days [leading up to our fight]. Maybe losing weight. My body was not functioning [as well as I wanted to]. But yeah, it's all my fault.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live on August 4 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event will air free via Prime Video for North American viewers.