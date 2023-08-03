Marat Grigorian looks back at epic rivalry with Chingiz Allazov: “We’ve grown”

Second-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian is quite familiar with his ONE Fight Night 13 opponent Chingiz Allazov.

After all, they already fought twice before and Grigorian already bested the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in battle.

This Friday, inside the hallowed grounds of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, the Armenian wants to re-assert his mastery over ‘Chinga’ and take away the 26 pounds of solid gold currently in his possession.

While Grigorian enters this showdown having the mental edge, he knows Allazov improved immensely since the last time they traded fists 10 years ago.

The former three-time GLORY Lightweight Champion recalled in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

"On the beginning we were young fighters, upcoming good fighters, but it's been a long time already. We improved a lot together.”

He continued:

“He and me, of course. I think it was a very interesting fight. How it goes, on the years that we've grown, and we've become more better fighters today, and I'm very excited for this one."

Watch the full interview:

Back when they were just both making a name for themselves in the kickboxing circuit, Grigorian and Allazov crossed swords in Europe in 2013.

The first fight ended in a no contest due to an inadvertent elbow from Grigorian. He left no stone unturned in the rematch, dominating Chingiz Allazov eight months later in a three-round masterful performance.

Now, destiny has intertwined their paths anew, and the trilogy will take place in the grandest stage under the ONE banner.

Allazov has certainly improved by leaps and bounds since that fateful encounter.

The Grindin Gym standout has scored four wins and three finishes in the Singapore-based promotion, capped off by that world-title clinching knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn last January.

Grigorian, though, knows he evolved as well, and can’t wait to showcase new tricks up his sleeve at ONE Fight Night 13.

The 10-fight spectacle will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.