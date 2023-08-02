Marat Grigorian praises family atmosphere at Hemmers Gym: “There’s something special”

Former three-time GLORY lightweight kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian is improving each day.

Grigorian credits much of that to the immense talent and the family environment at Hemmer’s Gym, where the Armenian kickboxing icon hones his skills in hopes of one day becoming a ONE world champion. He’ll have that chance this Friday night as Marat Grigorian returns to the ring for a main-event showdown with the reigning king of the ONE featherweight kickboxing division, Chingiz Allazov.

Ahead of their highly anticipated ONE world title clash, Grigorian spoke with the promotion to discuss his preparation for the bout and the environment at Hemmer’s Gym that has motivated him to be the best possible fighter he can be.

“After all this time, I am still getting better with my fighting skills [under Nick Hemmers],” Grigorian said. “He has a lot of experience with his brother, Ramon Dekkers. There’s something special they have in their family.”

With 66 career wins in his career, Marat Grigorian is one of the most decorated kickboxers in the history of the sport. Adding a ONE world championship to his resume could arguably make him one of the greatest of all time. However, to earn such a title, he will have to get through the pin-point precision and immense power of reigning world titleholder Chingiz Allazov.

‘Chinga’ has practically walked through every man that has dared to step in front of him following his promotional debut in 2021. That includes a vicious second-round knockout of Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn in January.

Will Chingiz Allazov add another icon of the sport to his hit list, or will Marat Grigorian break through and add another world title to his collection?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.