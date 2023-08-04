Marat Grigorian says ONE Championship has “the highest level of kickboxing in the world"

Marat Grigorian believes ONE Championship is home to the absolute best kickboxers in the world.

On Friday night, kickboxing will once again take center stage as Marat Grigorian challenges Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. The bout will headline the promotion’s highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Fans will also be treated to the kickboxing debut of Muay Thai sensation Tawanchai as he is set to square off with former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Karia as part of the evening’s main card. Women’s kickboxing will also be on display as Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak returns to take on former two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post before his return to the ring, Marat Grigorian spoke about the quality of athletes under the ONE Championship banner and suggested that the promotion has the highest-level kickboxers in the world:

"There is nothing to say. They're saying it. It really is the highest level of kickboxing in the world," Grigorian said.

Marat Grigorian goes into his bout with Chingiz Allazov as confident as ever. Riding a three-fight win streak, Grigorian went into his first ONE world title opportunity against Superbon Singha Mawynn last year. Unfortunately, the Armenian standout came up short, but since scoring an impressive win over Tayfun Ozcan in September, Grigorian is as confident as ever that ONE Fight Night 13 will be his night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.