Marat Grigorian shares unique trick on how he weathers heavy strikes mid-fight: "I'm just talking to myself"

Second-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender and former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia is no stranger to competing at the highest levels of kickboxing.

Grigorian has been in there with some of the very best the sport has to offer, and has had his fair share of run-ins with adversity.

As such, the 32-year-old Hemmers Gym representative has developed a unique way of dealing with heavy-handed opponents. When he's being battered mid-fight, he psyches himself up with some in-ring pep talk.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Grigorian says having that internal conversation with himself fires him up and brings out the best in him.

The Armenian kickboxing icon said:

"In my head, I'm just sometimes talking to myself. When I hit some punches, or when I get hit, I tell myself, 'Is this all? I want more, I want more'. I want to do more, I want to punch harder and get back."

Sounds like a good plan. Will Grigorian be able to put this plan back into effect in his next fight?

Marat Grigorian to rematch longtime rival Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 58 this weekend

Marat Grigorian is set to do battle with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com. Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how you can watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.

