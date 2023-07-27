Marat Grigorian not surprised by Chingiz Allazov’s knockout of Superbon

Marat Grigorian was no longer surprised when old rival Chingiz Allazov knocked out Thai superstar Superbon and seized the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title earlier this year.

The Armenian fighter said that having fought ‘Chinga’ in the past and seeing the form he is in right now, he knew a victory was in store.

Marat Grigorian shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“Yeah, he did a good fight. I knew already he will beat Superbon. I was talking with my trainers, and I said you will see Chingiz beat Superbon. And he told me, ‘No, it's not possible. He will lose.’ I told him, ‘Yes, you will see.’ I was not surprised. And he's doing very well.”

Chingiz Allazov pummeled Superbon in their title clash in January, which culminated with a KO victory in the second round by way of a nasty straight right to the head.

The win continued the impressive surge of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter in the division. Prior to winning the world title, he, too, won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in March last year.

Out to stop his winning run is Marat Grigorian, who is vying for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The event will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Marat Grigorian is making another go at the world title after falling short in his first attempt in March 2022, losing by unanimous decision to then-divisional king Superbon.

ONE Fight Night 13 will mark the third time that Grigorian will battle Allazov as they have fought twice before outside of ONE Championship a decade ago. The first encounter in April 2013 ended in a no contest, while the second in December of the same year had the Talin, Armenia, native winning by unanimous decision.

Marat Grigorian hopes to continue to have the number of Chingiz Allazov in their upcoming fight while seizing the featherweight kickboxing gold for himself.