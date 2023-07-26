Marat Grigorian wants to reclaim the glory of becoming a world champion: “That was the best feeling” 

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marat Grigorian gets his second shot at winning a world championship under the ONE banner.

After coming up short against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE: X last year, the Armenian contender rebounded with a win over Tayfun Ozcan.

Once his former foe was dethroned by Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6, Grigorian knew that he would get a second shot at the world title thanks to his history with the new champ.

Having faced each other 10 years ago in 2013, Allazov will be out for revenge whilst for Grigorian, this fight is strictly business with the world title on the line.

Holding the lightweight championship in GLORY on three separate occasions, the 32-year-old left behind his incredible run in the promotion in order to sign with ONE Championship.

With ONE’s featherweight kickboxing division being one of the most talent-stacked rosters in the entire sport, he has been battling it out with his fellow elite competitors but the world title is always the motivation.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Marat Grigorian spoke about the experience of winning a title in GLORY and the chase to achieve that feeling once again inside the Circle:

“I don't know, I'm living for the moment. All the moments that I have experienced and titles I have won have been the best at that time. That was the best feeling and the best achievement that I’d had. So, I'm living for the moment and I'm going for that.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.