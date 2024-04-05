“Marat is only strong with his boxing” - Regian Eersel says Superbon will exploit Marat Grigorian’s perceived one-dimensional game

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel expects Superbon to leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on Friday, April 5.

Two years after their epic encounter at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase, Superbon will run it back with Armenian powerhouse Marat Grigorian in the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner. The winner will be declared the interim kickboxing king at featherweight, setting the stage for a world title unification clash with undisputed champion Chingiz Allazov.

Sharing his take on the highly anticipated headliner, Regian Eersel, who also returns to the ring this weekend, believes Superbon will come out on top, suggesting that Grigorian is great with the hands but not so much with the feet.

"I think the third time he fights against Marat, I think he will win because Marat is only strong with his boxing skills," Eersel told Sportsmanor. "In his last fight, he KO'd Sitthichai I think with the knee, so yeah. I know he's training now, but it will be a good fight I think, but I think Superbon will win it."

Regian Eersel is banking on his experience to get the job done at ONE Fight Night 21

Hours after Superbon and Marat Grigorian settle some business at ONE Friday Fights 58, Regian Eersel will headline his own ONE Championship event as the promotion delivers its latest Amazon Prime Video offering, ONE Fight Night 21.

Airing live in U.S. primetime, 'The Immortal' will put his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line against undefeated French standout Alexis Nicolas. At just 25 years old, 'Barboza' has established himself as one of Europe's best strikers, amassing an impressive 23-0 record and claiming an ISKA world championship along the way.

Eersel recognizes Nicolas's danger to the ring, even acknowledging that their styles are fairly similar. However, 'The Immortal' believes it will be his experience that makes the difference come fight night:

"I think our fighting styles are a bit similar," he said while speaking with CountFilms. "So I think it will be like an explosive Saturday morning but I think I have more experience."

ONE Championship fans around the world can catch Friday's double-header, starting with ONE Friday Fights 58 live via watch.onefc.com. ONE Fight Night 21 will air exclusively and free on Amazon Prime Video in North America.

