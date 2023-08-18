Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida on his work ethic in training: “I have to risk everything in the gym”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and ONE Championship heavyweight fighter Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida explores everything in training so that when he goes on to compete he will be every bit ready.

The approach has gained the American Top Team/Evolve MMA affiliate huge windfalls throughout his career, including becoming a 17-time BJJ world champion and among the athletes in ONE now with an impressive winning record.

‘Buchecha’ spoke about the mindset he has in training in a recent video post on Instagram. There he said:

“First thing I try to do is always put myself in every situation. I don’t train hard every day. But some days I go think ‘Alright today’s a competition day. I can’t do any mistakes. I can’t just do what I wanna do in the competition."

The 33-year-old Brazilian further said:

“But a lot of the other days, most of the other days, I just go there and do whatever I want to do and you know I lose my game, try new stuff, I get caught, tap, start over again and keep trying. That’s how I get better because if I put myself in every position, every bad position during my training, when I go to the competition, nothing gonna surprise me, like nothing gonna ‘Oh my god I’ve never been here.’ So that’s why I have to risk everything in the gym.”

Check out the video post below:

‘Buchecha’ was in action at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video earlier this month in Bangkok. He appeared in a featured heavyweight mixed martial arts showdown with Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane of Senegal.

He lost his first fight in ONE Championship, but not after taking ‘Reug Reug’ all the way to the end and bowing by unanimous decision. Prior to the defeat, ‘Buchecha’ won his first four fights in the promotion, all by finishes inside the opening round.

Despite taking a stumble in his latest fight, ‘Buchecha’ said he was fine and that he was going to use the experience to come back better and stronger, with the end goal of eventually vying for the world title down the line.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.