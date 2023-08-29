Martin Nguyen cheering for fellow Australian Danial Williams against Jonathan Di Bella: “We always support our own”

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen is pulling for his countryman, Danial Williams, to come out on top in his highly anticipated world title tilt with Jonathan Di Bella.

‘Mini T’ will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a shot at ONE Championship gold when he faces undefeated strawweight kickboxing king, Jonathan Di Bella. The pair will feature as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 15 lineup on October 6, an event that will deliver not one, not two, but three epic championship scraps.

Speaking with the promotion, ONE legend Martin Nguyen hopes to see Danial Williams leave The Land of Smiles with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

“I’m going for ‘Mini T’ because we’re Australian and we always support our own,” Nguyen said. “I really hope he gives the fight of his life and pulls it off because he needs this win.”

Danial Williams goes into the bout as one of the promotion’s most versatile fighters, competing in Muay Thai, mixed martial arts, and kickboxing since making his promotional debut in 2021. ‘Mini T’ has also shared the Circle with some of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

That experience could prove invaluable as he faces a world champion who has never known defeat in his career.

Jonathan Di Bella is an impressive 11-0. That includes a decisive unanimous decision victory over ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian to capture the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title last year.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.