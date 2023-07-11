Martin Nguyen hints at ONE Championship return in October: “I’m back baby”

Since signing his new contract with ONE Championship, Martin Nguyen is fired up to return to the Circle and compete again.

Confirming that he is staying put at the promotion where he has made his name as a former simultaneous two-weight world champion, ‘The Situ-Asian’ is one of the most iconic fighters to ever compete under the ONE banner.

Nguyen’s return to the win column earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 7 has re-ignited his motivation to return to the top. Making all of the sacrifices needed to ensure he didn’t cut any corners with his preparations, all of his hard work paid off last time.

With Leonardo Casotti stepping in as a late-notice replacement in place of another fighter that was a replacement for Shamil Gasanov, Nguyen had to keep focused on the task at hand to ensure he got his hand raised at the end of the fight.

Back on the right path after a few tough years, the 34-year-old is confident that he still has much to give and more time to compete at the highest level in his career.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Martin Nguyen spoke about his comeback plans:

“October 14, I’m back baby. I said I’m not gonna fight until October, that’s the first available date after having a strong camp. October is the date I want to fight.”

In the meantime, Nguyen will have his eyes on the high-stakes match-up between Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon in the lightweight division.

Gasanov and Tonon will meet at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14, with the entire card airing live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes