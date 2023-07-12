Martin Nguyen hopes Shamil Gasanov beats Garry Tonon so he can stop hype train himself

Former ONE lightweight champion Martin Nguyen has got his eyes firmly fixed on a key match-up in the division he once reigned at the top of.

At ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14, top contenders Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov will meet at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with huge stakes on the line.

Whilst both men might be looking at this fight to be next in line for a shot at the World Championship, Nguyen sees things differently.

With the champion Tang Kai and Thanh Le being set for a rematch that was unfortunately cancelled, ‘The Situ-Asian’ believes that either Tonon or Gasanov will need to go through him.

Though he expects it to be a tough fight between the undefeated Russian and the decorated submission grappler, Nguyen is somewhat hoping that one man in particular pulls through.

At ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, the former champ made his return against Leonardo Casotti, securing a unanimous decision win against the late-notice opponent.

Stepping in place of Shamil Gasanov, Martin Nguyen is eager to get that fight back after they were previously scheduled to face one another.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nguyen said that he expected to be running it back with the Russian instead of watching him face Tonon next time out:

“I thought I was gonna be fighting Gasanov. But I understand, fighters have got to fight.”

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes