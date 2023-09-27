Martin Nguyen offers his full support for Angela Lee: “I hope she doesn’t hang up the gloves”

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen expressed his heartfelt support for Angela Lee, following her incredibly brave admission last week.

The reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion has been on a hiatus from the sport since January, following the shocking passing of her sister and fellow ONE athlete Victoria Lee.

In a gut-wrenching piece published in The Players’ Tribune, ‘Unstoppable’ confirmed that Victoria took her own life. She also courageously revealed that the 2017 car accident she was involved in was also a suicide attempt.

The Singapore-based promotion will be crowning an interim atomweight world champion in Lee’s absence, as Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will take center stage at ONE Fight Night 14 this coming Friday.

Martin Nguyen, who began his career in ONE around the same time as Angela Lee, said she would have wanted to witness the Singaporean-American in action in the stacked female-led card.

‘The Situ-Asian’ told ONE Championship:

“I really like Angela and her style and the way she’s been dominating, so it’s a shame that she’s not headlining the card."

Although Angela Lee won’t be lacing up the four-ounce gloves, she is scheduled to make her first public appearance this year and address the crowd at Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

The 27-year-old mom-champ is expected to answer questions about her future in mixed martial arts. After everything she’s been through, some fans and pundits believe Lee could potentially announce her retirement from the sport.

While Nguyen will support whatever decision she makes, he also wishes for the atomweight queen to continue her legendary career. He added:

“Obviously, I know family circumstances are involved. I really hope she doesn’t hang up the gloves because she’s one of the best out there. But I do understand if she does.”

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.