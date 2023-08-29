Martin Nguyen says Danial Williams was too "small" against Superlek: “You could actually physically see it”

Former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen was not surprised that fellow Australian fighter Danial Williams struggled and eventually lost to Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 when they collided earlier this year.

‘The Situ-Asian’ highlighted that ‘Mini T’ surrendered some size disadvantage to ‘The Kicking Machine’ that prevented him from really making a significant headway, more so going over the hump.

Danial Williams challenged for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against reigning champion Superlek back in March and lost by knockout in the third round.

Sharing his take on said fight to ONE Championship, Martin Nguyen said the size difference in favor of the Thai champion considerably helped his cause. He said:

“‘Mini T’ is a world-class striker. The only thing was the weight class that really made a difference. He was small compared to Superlek, and you could actually physically see it, too.”

Against Superlek, apart from having a size disadvantage, Perth native Williams took the fight on short notice, coming in as a late replacement for original challenger Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Despite the setting he had to battle in, Danial Williams came out fighting. He had his moments, especially in the early goings, but they were not enough to swing the tide in his favor before he was KO’d and bowed to the defeat.

‘Mini T,’ who is traditionally a strawweight, returns to action in October on familiar terrain, vying for the division’s kickboxing title.

30-year-old Williams will challenge reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Heading into the contest, Danial Williams has expressed confidence that he can perform better than his previous fight, citing that he is competing in a weight class that he is more comfortable in while having ample time to sharpen his kickboxing skills.

Jonathan Di Bella, meanwhile, is looking to keep the status quo in his division, with him on top.

The Canadian champion is making his first title defense after claiming the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in his promotional debut last October, beating Zhang Peimian of China by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.