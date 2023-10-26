Martin Nguyen says ‘elusive’ Jonathan Haggerty’s footwork will be key vs. Fabricio Andrade: “It could be an early night”

Former lightweight and featherweight MMA world champion Martin Nguyen knows a thing or two about what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Having held multiple titles in several weight classes simultaneously, ‘The Situ-Asian’ always provides great insight into the biggest matchups that are set to go down inside the circle.

On the next huge night for ONE Championship fans, ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, the main event is set to feature a clash of world champions as they compete for a vacant title.

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has dismantled his opponents in mixed martial arts with his precise striking and bulletproof mindset that has him seeking out the biggest challenges.

Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, has been rejuvenated since moving up to the bantamweight Muay Thai division, where he pulled off a huge upset earlier this year to dethrone Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

In their return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the two elite strikers will meet each other halfway by competing for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship with two-sport champ status on the line for both men.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Martin Nguyen gave his initial thoughts and predictions for this clash of two ruthless finishers. Ultimately, he gave the edge to ‘The General’, whom he believes vastly outweighs Andrade when it comes to high-level experience in striking.

After stopping Nong-O earlier this year, Nguyen expects Jonathan Haggerty to continue his run of show-stopping finishes when he returns to Lumpinee in just a few weeks' time.

“I feel Haggerty's way to win is to be very elusive and use his great footwork to set up his devastating strikes, all it takes is one and it could be an early night.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America