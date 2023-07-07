Martin Nguyen says negotiations for new ONE Championship contract was ‘super smooth’

Martin Nguyen is one of the most iconic fighters to compete under the ONE Championship banner, being a former two-division world champion.

With everything that he has accomplished inside the Circle, it’s impossible to imagine him making the walk in a different promotion, as proven by his recent contract renewal.

Massively happy with the way things played out, Nguyen is more motivated than ever to return to the version of himself that was one of the scariest knockout artists that ONE Championship has ever seen.

Rebounding with a win last time out at ONE Fight Night 7, he is focused on keeping his momentum rolling alongside his new contract by targeting a huge fight somewhere later this year.

Wanting to face the winner of Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon, a high-stakes lightweight match-up that goes down at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14, Nguyen believes that both men need to fight him before cementing themselves as the next contender to the throne.

As he looks to return to the top and hunt down the world championship throne that he previously held, Martin Nguyen is happy to reaffirm that ONE Championship is his home by signing a new deal.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nguyen revealed that despite some of the delays, there were no bumps in the road when it came to the negotiations.

“Negotiations went super smooth as I expected," said Martin Nguyen. "I’m just glad that my loyalty and my appreciation for the company was recognised."

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on July 14.

