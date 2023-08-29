Martin Nguyen sees hard fight for Danial Williams: “Di Bella is a world-class striker”

Martin Nguyen backs Danial Williams to return to winning ways in his next outing, but he sees him facing some struggles against kingpin Jonathan Di Bella.

On October 6th, Williams looks to pull off a massive upset by dethroning Di Bella of his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. ‘Mini T’ has proven he’s a dangerous fighter, but the Canadian-Italian world champion holds an undefeated record as a kickboxer.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Martin Nguyen weighed in on the ONE Fight Night 15 matchup between Williams and Di Bella.

Martin Nguyen had this to say about ‘Mini T’ potentially struggling:

“It’s a very tough fight. Jonathan’s been out [since winning the belt last year], but he is a world-class striker. I would have liked ‘Mini T’ [to get a win] before facing him.”

Jonathan Di Bella made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022. Due to his credibility as an undefeated kickboxer, the Canadian-Italian earned a spot in the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title bout against hard-hitting teenage Zhang Peimian.

After five rounds of action at ONE 162, Di Bella emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Danial Williams has been a mainstay on the ONE roster since making his debut in April 2021. ‘Mini T’ holds a promotional record of 3-1 in MMA, and he’s also fought for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. The Australian-Thai fighter hopes to finally make his dreams come true by becoming a world champion on October 6th.

Di Bella vs. Williams and two other world title matchups will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

As for Martin Nguyen, he’s waiting for an opportunity for his 19th appearance under the ONE banner. The former two-division world champion last fought in February, defeating Leonardo Casotti by unanimous decision.