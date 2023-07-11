Martin Nguyen thinks Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon should stop dreaming about title shot: “They gotta fight me”

Former ONE featherweight world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen has a message for the two highly ranked contenders competing at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday – don’t even dream of getting a title shot.

The 34-year-old Australian says the path to an opportunity at gold will come only through him.

Former ONE world title challenger and no.2-ranked featherweight contender ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon is set to face no.5-ranked ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov in a pivotal featherweight contest at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Nguyen said he wants the winner of this clash.

‘The Situ-Asian’ stated:

“They both think they’re getting a title shot after this win. But in fact they gotta fight me first.”

Nguyen recently signed a massive multi-fight contract extension with ONE Championship, and is looking to book a big fight soon. Needless to say, the no.4-ranked featherweight and former divisional king will be watching ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video this week intently as two of his rivals settle the score in the ring.

Who do you think Nguyen should face next? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on the Vietnamese-Australian superstar’s next fight.

Poll : 0 votes