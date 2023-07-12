Martin Nguyen wants path ‘straight to that title shot’ by fighting winner of Garry Tonon vs. Shamil Gasanov

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen wants to take on the winner between Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov in their scheduled match later this week for a shot at the featherweight world title.

‘The Situ-Asian’ believes that battling the victor of the co-headlining match for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 would send him straight to a showdown against reigning division king Tang Kai of China.

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion Nguyen, who recently signed a fresh contract with ONE Championship, told the promotion in an interview:

“I want one of those guys that’s going to get me straight to the top, straight to that title shot. So they’re my next step.”

American Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov of Russia collide at ONE Fight Night 12, which will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Both fighters, too, are gunning for an all-important victory to pad their own push for a world title shot.

Garry Tonon, 31, saw action back in January, sending fellow American Johnny Nunez to submission in the opening round by way of kimura.

‘The Lion Killer’ took a stab at the ONE featherweight world title in March last year against then-world champion Thanh Le but fell short after being knocked out with a right hand while on the ground in the first round.

Shamil Gasanov, 27, meanwhile, is out to make it two straight victories in ONE Championship. ‘The Cobra’ had a rousing promotional debut last October, beating South Korean fighter Kim Jae Woong by first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

