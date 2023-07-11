Martin Nguyen wants winner of Garry Tonon vs Shamil Gasanov: “I’m hungry”

After signing a contract extension with ONE Championship, a reinvigorated Martin Nguyen wants to get back on the horse right away.

The former two-division ONE world champion made it clear he’ll be tuning in at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video, particularly to catch the pivotal featherweight clash that’s about to go down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In fact, ‘The Situ-Asian’ has already called dibs on the victor of the clash between no.2 ranked Garry Tonon and no.5 ranked Shamil Gasanov.

“The moment they fight, I’ll be calling one of them out. I don’t usually do the callouts, but I’m hungry for this paycheck,” he told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Currently at fourth place in the stacked 155-pound division’s pecking order, Nguyen has made it his mission to retain his lost crown.

The Vietnamese-Australian star knows a collision course with these two world-class grapplers is inevitable on his way back to world title contention.

Meanwhile, Tonon has repeatedly called out the former featherweight and lightweight world champion in the past. Nguyen, for his part, also expressed his desire to test the decorated BJJ specialist inside the Circle.

Gasanov, on the other hand, was supposed to entangle with Nguyen at ONE Fight Night 7 last February.

An injury forced ‘The Cobra’ to pull out of the contest, and Nguyen took on and beat Leonardo Casotti instead.

Do you think Nguyen should get the winner of this Tonon vs Gasanov match-up at ONE Fight Night 12?

Prime Video members in North America can watch the stacked card live on US Primetime free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes