"Massive aura drop" - Fans react as Conor McGregor and his children recreate the viral 6-7 trend 

Conor McGregor recently attracted the attention of fans online as he participated in a viral social media trend at an event.'The Notorious' was in Italy last weekend to promote BKFC 83, accompanied by his family. In a video shared by Championship Rounds on X, McGregor appeared to recreate the popular 6-7 trend with his children that has been circulating on social media. This trend is especially popular among Gen Alpha, who seem to use it as an inside joke to bond with their peers.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of Championship Rounds' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Massive aura drop&quot;Others commented:&quot;Conor’s glowing, two weeks sober. Championship run loading&quot;&quot;Say what u want about Conor. This is what it’s all about. Make sure ur kids healthy /happy in life ! 💴 blessed# @TheNotoriousMMA!&quot;&quot;Idc what anyone says, I love seeing McGregor seem healthy again&quot;&quot;Peaky Blinders&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Conor McGregor following a viral trend with his kids. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Conor McGregor talks about his newfound faith as he engages in &quot;spiritual journey&quot;Conor McGregor has been absent from the UFC octagon for over four years. His last fight in the promotion was against Dustin Poirier, where he suffered a leg break and lost. Recently, McGregor has been vocal about his desire to make a comeback and has seemingly transformed his lifestyle in preparation for it.During the BKFC 83 press conference, 'The Notorious' talked about his newfound faith.&quot;I am not here just by chance. There is a higher power, God, that dictates my journey and all of our journeys, and I live my life by God's word. Since around the time of the last event, I've engaged in a spiritual journey, and I am saved. I'm saved, and I am healed. On the back of that, the world is in for a treat. My competitive spark, that was once in my heart, is now a roaring blaze. So, I'm very excited.&quot; [33:51 seconds into the video]