Max Holloway calls out Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler questions Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya predicts UFC 300 main event: MMA News Roundup

Max Holloway calls out Islam Makhachev for his inactivity, Michael Chandler questions Conor McGregor's latest sparring footage and Israel Adesanya gives his prediction for the UFC 300 main event.

#1 Max Holloway calls out Islam Makhachev for delaying his UFC return

Ahead of his UFC 300 bout against Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway has taken aim at Islam Makhachev for his delayed return to fighting. Holloway, who spoke to Demetrious Johnson on a recent episode of his MIGHTYcast podcast, called out Makhachev for refusing to fight in February.

'Blessed' noted that Makhachev came out of his UFC 294 bout against Alexander Volkanovski unscathed, yet the Australian returned to action in February, whereas the Russian did not. He said:

"I saw Islam talk about, 'Oh, this fight makes no sense and blah, blah, blah.' I'm like brother, you should've fought Justin in February. Why did the guy you knocked out turn around so fast and fight in February? "

"I mean, you were healthy. You should've turned around and came [back in] February. Everybody knows you can't fight in Ramadan and that's why they couldn't do the fight on 300 with Leon [Edwards] or he couldn't get another fight, but he's complaining like 'I can't get fights.'"

#2 Michael Chandler questions Conor McGregor's latest sparring footage

Michael Chandler has questioned the legitimacy of Conor McGregor's sparring, after sharing a video of himself with longtime coach Henri Hooft on social media.

'Iron' is expected to face the Irishman this summer at UFC 303 in June, however, their bout has yet to be confirmed. Although the MMA promotion are yet to announce anything about the fight, both Chandler and McGregor have stated the clash will take place this year.

Recently, Chandler shared a clip of his own sparring on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Cracking with @henrihooft."

The 37-year-old then received some criticism from McGregor fans about the sparring, and he opted to fire back at McGregor by sharing a video of 'The Notorious'. He fired back:

"Is it considered sparring if your sparring partner, another grown man, can be pushed over like this? Asking for a friend..."

#3 Israel Adesanya predicts KO win in UFC 300 main event

Israel Adesanya appears to have reignited his rivalry with Alex Pereira, after predicting the Brazilian will lose his UFC 300 main event bout against Jamahal Hill.

Speaking to fellow fighter Dan Hooker on his FREESTYLEBENDER podcast, the former two-time middleweight champion said:

"This fight, Alex is going to try to kick Jamahal's legs. I don't think that's a f**king secret. That's his thing... Jamahal has got knockout power, scary knockout power as well. Alex can get knocked out.

"It's something Jamahal said... he said, 'Look, who's someone Alex Pereira has outclassed in a fight?' Not just knocked out, but outclassed in a fight until he knocks them out. I'm going to go Jamahal by KO... I think it's going to be in the first two and a half [rounds]."

