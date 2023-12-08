“Maybe in the future” - Roman Kryklia doesn’t fancy himself wearing coach’s hat in the middle of fighting career

Reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia doesn’t seem himself coaching as long as he’s still looking to make his mark in the world of combat sports.

Emanating from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 17 will see Kryklia return to the main event spotlight with the opportunity to make history by becoming ONE Championship’s first-ever heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Before stepping into the icon venue in hopes of becoming a two-sport champ, Roman Kryklia addressed the possibility of one day working as a coach.

“I don't see myself coaching yet,” he told ONE Championship. “Maybe in the future, but as long as it does not interfere with my own career.”

With Roman Kryklia still competing at the honest level, the Ukrainian knockout artist appears to be content focusing on his own career before passing on his knowledge to the next generation of aspiring superstars.

Roman Kryklia has laid waste to the opposition in ONE Championship

Through five appearances with the promotion, Roman Kryklia has remained performance, dispatching all, but one of his opponents with highlight-reel-worthy knockouts. In his last two outings, Kryklia bested Guto Incente and Iraj Azizpour via KO to win the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament.

Even more impressive is the fact that Kryklia won the WGP while sitting as the light heavyweight kickboxing champion.

Standing in his way of claiming his first Muay Thai world title will be ONE Championship newcomer Alex Roberts. ‘The Viking’ steps into the highly anticipated main event showdown a few short weeks removed from winning the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai crown.

Will Alex Robert spoil Kryklia’s big return to Lumpinee and claim his first ONE world title, or will the Ukrainian achieve his dream of becoming the king of not one, but two sports?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.