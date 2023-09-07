"Maybe someone call PETA" - Fan cracks Sean Strickland up with inappropriate NSFW question about Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is known for his promotional antics and bold personality. Strickland is gearing up for his maiden UFC title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 this weekend.

While Sean Strickland is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of candid expression, his approach to the upcoming showdown with Israel Adesanya has shaped into a distinctly personal strategy. Strickland has delved into Adesanya's past to ruffle the champion's feathers, branding 'The Last Stylebender' as a "Chinese sellout" due to his previous fights in China.

Moreover, he has spoken multiple times about an old video featuring a young Adesanya engaging in a wholesome moment with his dog, which took a bizarre turn as Adesanya began touching his pet seemingly inappropriately.

During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year, Sean Strickland discussed these disturbing acts, openly condemning Adesanya as a "sh*tty" individual for his behavior.

During the UFC 293 open workouts, Strickland spoke to fans candidly and even engaged in a playful sparring session. However, a viral video of a fan's explicitly NSFW (not safe for work) question directed at Sean Strickland regarding Israel Adesanya's video with the dog captured the internet's attention. Strickland posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"When you give people a microphone. But man.... that's between Izzy and God lmao! And maybe someone calls PETA @peta."

Sean Strickland slams Israel Adesanya's persona ahead of UFC 293 showdown

As the countdown to UFC 293 intensifies, Sean Strickland is making headlines for his scathing critique of Israel Adesanya's persona and appearance.

Strickland didn't mince words, calling Adesanya a "cringe-lord" and lambasting his actions, from controversial comments in interviews to seemingly trivial details like painting his fingernails. He believes many fans share his sentiments about the reigning champion.

While Strickland's words have certainly stirred the pot, he remains focused on the ultimate goal of achieving championship status. He anticipates a war when the cage door closes, determined to remind the world of his formidable fighting skills.

Speaking about Adesanya's persona at the pre-fight media scrum, Strickland stated:

“Nobody likes fu**ing Izzy. He’s a fu**ing cringe-lord... Like, did he really do that? Is he really race-baiting Dricus [Du Plessis] right now? How does this play out for you? The thing about Izzy is when somebody sucks to that degree, it’s pretty fu**ing easy to make fun of them. This fu**ing cringe-lord... Even talking about him makes me want to go fu**ing take a shower. I feel dirty.”

Catch Strickland's comments below (4:20):