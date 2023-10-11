Meng Bo-Ayaka Miura clash added to stacked ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3

Former ONE strawweight MMA world title challenger Ayaka Miura will return to action versus Meng Bo at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3.

The fight poster was teased by South China Morning Post’s Nicolas Atkin on his Twitter account earlier today. No additional details were provided, but it remains likely that this strawweight contest next month could present Xiong Jing Nan with her next assignment on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Ayaka Miura took the Chinese divisional queen the entire five rounds when they met at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January last year. Despite putting on a strong overall effort, her display was largely outshone by ‘The Panda’s takedown defense and brilliant striking effort.

In the end, all three judges at Circle-side handed Xiong the win, which obviously left a bit of a bitter taste in the Japanese veteran’s mouth.

Given their history, the Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate will use this match against Meng to prove that she deserves an opportunity to level the scores with the longtime strawweight MMA queen.

Ayaka Miura wouldn’t necessarily have an easy day out in the field against Meng, who’s racked up impressive wins over top-tier fighters under the ONE Championship banner.

The Tiger Wang Gym athlete debuted with a cracking first-round TKO of Laura Balin and returned with similar fire in her victories over Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol and Samara Santos.

However, she was pushed into the losing column after falling short to Ritu Phogat and Tiffany Teo.

Since then, she’s gained two important triumphs over Jenelyn Olsim and Dayane Cardoso to position herself as one of the favorites for the throne.

Catch the two strawweights throw it down at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free.