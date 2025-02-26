  • home icon
  "Merab does this five times a year" - Fans react after UFC fighter is suspended for 9 months by the NSAC following an altercation at UFC 310

"Merab does this five times a year" - Fans react after UFC fighter is suspended for 9 months by the NSAC following an altercation at UFC 310

By Imran
Modified Feb 26, 2025 22:18 GMT
Fan reactions
Fans react after a UFC fighter was suspended following an altercation at UFC 310. [Image courtesy: Getty].

NSAC regulates unarmed combat sports contests in the state of Nevada. It suspended a UFC fighter for getting into an altercation at UFC 310. After a clip of the news of his suspension went viral online, fans reacted.

Dennis Buzukja was involved in an altercation during the pay-per-view event held in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was cornering Aljamain Sterling in his fight against Movsar Evloev when the incident took place.

MMA Orbit, while quoting Damon Martin, posted the video on their X account with the news of his suspension:

"Dennis Buzukja has been suspended for 9 months by the NSAC for this incident with a crowd member at #UFC310. The suspension ends 9 months after the incident on Dec. 7 and can be reduced to 6 months if he does community service."
A fan responded to the post while mentioning UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili:

"Merab does this 5 times a year."

Another fan wrote:

"That "fan" swung first and should be barred from ufc events for life."

Another responded:

"ban the "fan" Umar's team member not @DennisBuzukja. he did nothing wrong, merely self defense."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @mma_orbit&#039;s comments section
Screenshot courtesy: @mma_orbit's comments section

When Ariel Helwani vouched for Movsar Evloev for a title shot after his win at UFC 310

Movsar Evloev and Aljamain Sterling squared off against each other in the preliminary card of UFC 310 in a featherweight showdown. Evloev defeated Sterling in the match and extended his win streak to 19 with nine successive victories in the company.

Ariel Helwani offered his thoughts on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he vouched for Evloev's shot for the featherweight title.

"I've no issues for Movsar Evloev fighting for the belt next, fighting the winner of Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkov, or fighting Diego Lopes. Don't know if he'll if it will shake out that way but you know 19-0. ...9 wins in the UFC and here you have the UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov backing that stance."
Watch Ariel Helwani's comments below (39:59):

youtube-cover

हिन्दी