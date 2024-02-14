"Merab P4P funniest UFC fighter!" - Nina Marie Daniele, Aljamain Sterling and fans react to Merab Dvalishvili swaying Henry Cejudo's coach

UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili recently took a swipe at his upcoming opponent and former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo by courting the latter's longtime coach.

Dvalishvili had run into Eric Albarracin – who has coached Cejudo since his days at the Olympic Games – and asked him to help out in the fight against 'Triple C'. Albarracin laughed off the request before a clip from an episode of Countdown previewing the upcoming UFC 298 pay-per-view was played, wherein Cejudo fired him.

“You were with me from my last Olympic trials, you’ve been there for me. But, as of right now, I just want to let you know that for this camp, dude, I’m getting rid of specific coaches, man. That’s you included, dude.”

Dvalishvili then hilariously referred to Albarracin as 'my coach'.

Fellow teammate Aljamain Sterling and MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele reacted to the edit posted by Dvalishvili on his Instagram, recapping the series of events.

"😂😂😂😂 “I love my coach!”"

"Merab P4P funniest UFC fighter! 🦾 🇬🇪 😂"

"Bro the best parts of my day are when you post on instagram 😂"

Fans loved Dvalishvili's humorous take on Albarracin parting ways with Cejudo and referenced his past exploits that included stealing Sean O'Malley's jacket.

"Merab's trolling is underrated 😂"

"Everyone needs a friend like Merab, he is random af 😭😂"

"Merab stole a jacket, a coach, next is Iangarry’s wife"

Cejudo later clarified that he has not fired Albarracin, stating that it was a staged prank and the two were inseparable.

Merab Dvalishvili believes his matchup against Henry Cejudo is the 'number one contender fight'

Merab Dvalishvili is ranked No.2 in the bantamweight division, only behind former champion and teammate Aljamain Sterling.

Dvalishvili will not be challenging Sean O'Malley first, as Marlon Vera will fight him at UFC 299. However, 'The Machine' believes a win against Cejudo will cement him as the next challenger.

In an interview with the UFC, he said:

“I think this fight is a number one contender fight. I think the winner of us will fight for the title. If I beat Henry Cejudo, I believe I will be the number one contender to fight for the title, especially because I will have a 10-fight win streak and it will be my third former UFC champion that I’ve beaten. Nobody’s done that before this to fight for the title; I will be the first one.” [h/t UFC]