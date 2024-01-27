“Mermaid” - Valentina Shevchenko goes for a late night swimming session under the “full moon,” MMA fans react

Valentina Shevchenko has captured the attention of fans once again.

In her most recent social media update, Shevchenko shared with fans a documentation of her latest adventure in Thailand. The former UFC flyweight champion posted videos from a night swim in the pool on Jan. 26 'under the full moon.'

As with many of her posts, fans quickly reacted to Shevchenko with an overwhelming amount of compliments.

Amongst a sea of approvals on her appearance, one fan called Shevchenko a 'mermaid.'

Other fans commented on Shevchenko's recent activity on Instagram, with countless other supporters conveying their excitement.

Fans commented:

"Lol, everybody wants to be your boyfriend"

"I'm on chapter 35 of this reel"

"Imagine going out for a night swim and seeing this"

"Just do an ONLY FANS"

Former opponents Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet up in Thailand

After fighting Alexa Grasso to a draw at Noche UFC, Valentina Shevchenko has taken a brief trip to Thailand with a surprising companion.

Shevchenko met up with former opponent Joanna Jedrzejczyk in Thailand as both women explored the country together while training Muay Thai at the discipline's origin point.

Born in a part of the Soviet Union that is now Kyrgyzstan, Shevchenko has multiple residences and seems to spend considerable time in Thailand during training. However, due to recent social media posts, 'Bullet' has appeared to be traveling around the country in recent weeks.

In reaction to the post, fans were pleased to see the two fan favorites aligning as friends despite their competitive past.

Though Jedrzejczyk is currently retired, the Polish former champion raved about her pleasant experience at Phuket Muay Thai in a separate post.

It was not explained if the two fighters planned a joint trip to Thailand or if their separate vacations coincided with each other.