“Met his match in the sniffing game” - Oscar De La Hoya’s Riyadh meeting with Conor McGregor triggers drug use allegations from fans

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya recently had a rendezvous with UFC superstar Conor McGregor in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

De La Hoya posted a photo with 'The Notorious' on his official social media handle, accompanied by a caption which read:

"What a pleasure meeting McGregor. He’s actually a nice guy who just wants to fight. What’s going on? Why not fight?"

While the post touched on McGregor's prolonged absence from the fighting scene, some fans took the opportunity to speculate on a different angle. Comments on the post focused on the two fighters' alleged history of drug use.

One fan humorously remarked:

"The amount of cocaine consumed in this picture is record-breaking."

Another pointed out McGregor's physique, writing:

"There isn’t a mountain of cocaine big enough for this photo. Btw look at Conor’s forearms. If this photo doesn’t say he can’t compete at 170 then idk what would. Now him winning a world title at that weight or even beating top contenders is a different story."

Other fans chimed in and wrote:

"Conor met his match in the sniffing game," while another quipped about an "all white party."

"Connor met his match in the sniffing game 🙌"

"All white party i see lol"

"Ran into each other at their dealers house 😂"

Conor McGregor shares his insights on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou matchup

Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. In a series of voice notes posted on his X handle, McGregor analyzed the upcoming matchup:

"He [Francis Ngannou] has a tall ask with with Tyson Fury but you know any man can land a shot, Tyson Fury does get hit, you will not know. It's gonna be a tough ask, I am excited to see it unfold. Tyson looks great in the build up, is fast, light, and elusive. Could be a seriously stellar performance from Tyson Fury here."

He added:

"Mike Tyson in the corner [For Francis Ngannou]. That type of style could be a kryptonite of a long, rangy, and distance type of fighter in Tyson Fury and you know, I don't think Tyson's gonna let Francis test his power."

