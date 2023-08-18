Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hyped for Mikey Musumeci’s showdown with Shinya Aoki

Mikey Musumeci’s impending submission grappling match against Shinya Aoki certainly caused some headlines in the combat sports world. Not only will Musumeci go up in weight, but he’s also fighting an absolute monster in the grappling arts.

One fan who’s excited about this inter-generational matchup is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The tech giant and ‘Darth Rigatoni’ have struck up a friendship revolving around martial arts, and Zuckerberg is hyped to see his buddy go up against Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Zuckerberg wrote a comment under Musumeci’s Instagram post:

“Excited for this 🔥.”

The pair of super nerds, as both would often refer to themselves, have been training together for quite some time now. Zuckerberg, especially, has been treating Musumeci as a de facto instructor in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Zuckerberg, too, may not have chosen a better teacher than the Musumeci.

The American star is the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and was a five-time BJJ world champion before he entered ONE Championship in 2022.

Musumeci has a professional record of 62-5 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest submission grapplers of his generation.

The 27-year-old is a perfect 5-0 in ONE Championship and is coming off a third submission finish when he forced ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks to tap to a modified armbar at ONE Fight Night 13 a couple of weeks ago.

Aoki, though, will present a different type of danger to Musumeci.

The former ONE lightweight world champion is a true pioneer when it comes to using BJJ in MMA and his nickname ‘Tobikan Judan’ is a testament to how dangerous he is in terms of limb breaking.

‘Tobikan Judan’ means The Grand Master of Flying Submissions and Aoki has been doing highlight-reel holds since the glory days of PRIDE.

Aoki holds 13 wins in ONE Championship and 10 of those victories came by submission.

Musumeci and Aoki’s catchweight submission grappling duel goes down on October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire ONE Fight Night 15 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.