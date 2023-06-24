Michael Chiesa recently let his imagination run wild and built a hypothetical fight card for UFC 300, which included the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout.

The UFC welterweight pitched Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg as the headliner, with Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the co-main event. Before that, 'The Notorious' would mark his return to action against 'Iron,' and Jim Miller could fight anyone he wanted to kick off the main card.

While making such a card is almost impossible, fans were hyped about it and made their feelings known in the comments section of @espnmma's Instagram post sharing the tweet.

One fan claimed that a fight card this stacked would bring about world peace and wrote:

"That fight card would bring world peace."

Another fan sarcastically pointed out how Conor McGregor would only fight in the headliner:

"I’m sure McGregor would agree to not be the headliner here."

Another fan reiterated:

"That's not possible because neither Jon nor Conor would accept the co-main slot."

One user claimed:

"Zuck vs Elon is more likely to happen then Conor vs Chander."

Another user pitched Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira and wrote:

"Make it Oliveira vs McGregor! That’s the super fight to make for Conor."

Another fan joked:

"If Elon doesn’t have the fighter name “Rocket Man” I’m gonna be pissed."

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: When Conor McGregor was left stunned by Facebook CEO's sparring session

Conor McGregor is undeniably the biggest superstar in the sport of MMA, and his immense success in the UFC remains unmatched. Given the former two-division champion's accomplishments in the sport, earning the Irishman's praise is undoubtedly a huge deal.

That's precisely what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did. The 39-year-old, who practices jiu-jitsu and has won multiple tournaments, once posted a video of him sparring with professional MMA fighter Khai Wu. The footage showed Zuckerberg striking, and trading kicks with the 'The Shadow' while outfitted in full training gear.

Responding to Zuckerberg's impressive form and quick reaction times, Conor McGregor commented on the post:

"'Yo!!! F***ing awesome Mark."

Meanwhile, McGregor is highly expected to make his octagon return against Michael Chandler this year.

The Irishman was sidelined for over a year due to a brutal leg fracture he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

However, McGregor is yet to enroll in the USADA's testing pool, and that could prove to be a major hiccup for the Irishman's comeback plans.

