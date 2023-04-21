Middleweight division is the perfect weight class for Aung La N Sang

Since losing both of his world championships in consecutive fights to Reinier de Ridder, Aung La N Sang has had a big point to prove in his career.

Following his loss to Vitaly Bigdash last year, ‘The Burmese Python’ needed to make some changes in his career in order to keep competing at a high level.

Through his last two appearances inside the Circle, he has proved that he can make the right adjustments and at ONE Fight Night 10, he is looking for a statement against China’s Fan Rong.

In the space of two months from ONE 163 in November to ONE Fight Night 6 in January, Aung La secured two first-round finishes over Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao.

After struggling for consistency in recent years, the fan favorite now has the chance to produce a three-fight win streak that could see him earn a rematch with Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight world championship that he previously held.

Throughout his career, Aung La N Sang has proven that he is willing to take risks in his career to achieve greatness, testing himself in various weight classes outside of his comfort zone.

Ahead of his return to the Circle, the former world champion took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything where he was asked:

“What’s the most difficult part about fighting in multiple weight classes?”

Aung La responded:

“I think it would have to be the fact that you want to be strong and big for your weight class and sometimes it’s not functional strength and size. To me the optimal weight class where I can fight to my best is middleweight right now.”

Screenshot from Aung La's Reddit AMA

‘The Burmese Python’ will face Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

