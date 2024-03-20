Midnight Roundup! Conor McGregor announces UFC return timeline, Andrew Tate offers Sean Strickland mental health advice, and more

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar ever to grace the UFC octagon, and he recently announced that he'll be returning to action this summer. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland admitted to going through some mental health troubles and was offered a helping hand by Andrew Tate.

Conor McGregor reveals summer UFC return, names Michael Chandler as opponent

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated comeback to the UFC octagon this summer. The Irishman last fought Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2021, where he broke his leg and lost the fight via first-round TKO. He's been on the sidelines ever since.

After almost three years away from action, the Irishman made his public return as a coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31 opposite Michael Chandler. The two shared a heated rivalry and were expected to throwdown after the season ended. However, that fight never materialized due to various reasons.

After months of speculation, McGregor confirmed to ESPN's Marc Raimondi that he's received the green light to fight Chandler this summer. He said:

"Yeah, we got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go and 'The Notorious' will be returning in the UFC octagon this summer... Yes, Michael Chandler. I'm going to bust Mike up."

Andrew Tate offers advice to Sean Strickland in light of ex-UFC champion admitting to mental health troubles

Sean Strickland recently disclosed that he's going through a tough time mentally during a candid piece-to-camera stream. The former UFC middleweight champion stated that despite having everything he could dream of, he still suffered from mental turmoil.

The former UFC middleweight champion also posted a tweet explaining his struggles every day and wrote:

"There is always this little voice in me that says 'burn it all down, everything.' Then I remind myself, 'You have a girlfriend, a mortgage. Just stop, it's gonna be fine. Just relax, move forward, lock it away.' Lmao, I swear the daily struggle."

Soon after Strickland's post went live, infamous influencer Andrew Tate took to the comments section and advised 'Tarzan' to turn to religion. He wrote:

"Go to the Mosque, brother."

Canelo Alvarez shares thoughts on Ryan Garcia after 'KingRy's' alleged mental health struggles

Boxing champion Canelo Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on Ryan Garcia and the young pugilist's mental health struggles. Garcia has been quite vocal on several controversial issues over the past few weeks and has made numerous stunning statements on sensitive subjects.

With many concerned about his state of mind ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Devin Haney on April 20, Alvarez offered his two cents on the situation. During a recent interview, as reported by journalist Michael Benson, he said:

"He's a good kid, he's a good person. The people around him need to help him. I feel a little sad for him because he needs to have good people around him... I just hope Ryan [can] be good because I appreciate that guy. I hope for him the very best."

Tyson Fury shares thoughts on the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Tyson Fury recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. While many have questioned the validity of such a bout, given the three-decade age difference, Fury believes it will benefit the sport of boxing.

Tyson and Paul will share the ring on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. The event will be streamed live on Netflix. However, many combat sports fans were concerned about Tyson's age and slammed Paul for taking up this fight.

Going against the grain, Fury defended the bout during a recent conversation with Charlie Parsons and said:

"I think it's fantastic for the boxing. You've got a legend and you've got a YouTuber boxer who's come into the game and blew it up. Who am I to say Mike Tyson or Jake Paul shouldn't be boxing?... Okay, that guy's 57, but he's former undisputed heavyweight king. The other guy plays on his computer for a living and came into boxing a year ago. It's a pretty even match. People say it's sh*t, but I bet they still watch it."

Jake Gyllenhaal on getting staph infection after filming action scene with Conor McGregor for 'Road House'

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal recently recalled picking up a staph infection after getting hurt while filming 'Road House' with UFC star Conor McGregor. During a recent episode of The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the actor explained how he sliced his hand on a piece of glass and contracted a staph infection.

He said:

"I go over the bar. It's CGIed that truck coming in but we had to do the whole thing. The doors opening and all that s***. So then I get up, I'm supposed to have sort of been a little bit out of it and I put my hand on the bar, f****** straight glass. But the take I knew was good because we were cutting right before and they didn't cut."

He continued:

"So I was like around the corner and I was like f***, we're not doing it again. I felt the glass go into my hand. So that's the part where I slam the door on his leg. So I have to just finish that off so I can get to that point. I remember the feeling and went that's a lot of glass. I just finish the f****** take. I just finish the take and that's it. Stuff like that all the time, I mean staph from grappling and all that. You get those types of injuries." [H/T TMZ.com]

