Midnight Roundup! Israel Adesanya shares prediction for UFC 300 headliner, Max Holloway slams Islam Makhachev for delaying return, and more 

With UFC 300 right around the corner, former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya shared his prediction for the milestone event's headlining fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Elsewhere, BMF title challenger Max Holloway slammed lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for delaying his return to action.

Israel Adesanya shares prediction for UFC 300 title clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 300 main event. The former middleweight champion noted that he shared a relationship with Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill while sharing his prediction for the fight.

Adesanya pointed out that while Pereira possessed incredible knockout power, Hill could hold his own in a striking contest. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Adesanya discussed the Pereira-Hill light heavyweight title fight with Dan Hooker.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi predicted that Hill would reclaim the 205-pound title via a strong finish and said:

"Two of my friends, two of my people. This fight, Alex is going to try to kick Jamahal's legs. I don't think that's a f**king secret... Jamahal has got knockout power and scary knockout power as well. Alex can get knocked out."

He continued:

"Five rounds so it's going to be a slow start in the first round. They'll feel each other out and get some shots off. Alex is going to be throwing the leg kick and Jamahal will be finding his jab... I'm going to go Jamahal by KO... I think it's going to be in the first two and a half [rounds]."

Max Holloway sounds off on Islam Makhachev for delaying return despite a no-injury UFC 294 win

Max Holloway recently addressed Islam Makhachev's comments about his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. The 155-pound king called their matchup nonsensical and dismissed its relevance.

Responding to Makhachev's statements, Holloway questioned the Dagestani grappling maestro's reluctance to fight in February despite winning his last fight at UFC 294 without picking up any damage.

During an interview with Demetrious Johnson on his podcast, 'Blessed' questioned Makhachev's fight schedule and said:

"I saw Islam talk about, 'oh, this fight makes no sense and blah, blah, blah'. I'm like brother, you should've fought Justin in February. Why did the guy you knocked out turn around so fast and fight in February? I mean, you were healthy. You should've turned around and came [back in] February. Everybody knows you can't fight in Ramadan and that's why they couldn't do the fight on 300 with Leon [Edwards] or he couldn't get another fight, but he's complaining like 'I can't get fights'."

He continued:

"I'm like it's because you're only fighting around the times you want to fight. It's not you can't get fights. You're just not taking the fights that are offered because of certain things that are going on. If he really wanted to fight, I thought he would've turned around and fought in February."

Michael Chandler casts doubt on Conor McGregor's sparring footage amid UFC return speculations

Michael Chandler recently shared his two cents on Conor McGregor's latest sparring footage and cast doubt over the legitimacy of the Irishman's efforts. It's no secret that McGregor has been angling for a return to the octagon and has hinted at fighting Chandler this summer.

Chandler recently uploaded some training footage with coach Henri Hooft on X. A fan soon posted McGregor's recent sparring footage in the post's comments section and wrote:

"Conor kills you, bro, I'm sorry."

The former Bellator champion soon responded by asking the original poster about the legitimacy of the Irishman's video. He wrote:

"Is it considered sparring if your sparring partner, another grown man, can be pushed over like this? Asking for a friend…"

Ryan Garcia fires cold warning shots at Devin Haney ahead of April 20 clash

Ryan Garcia has no love for Devin Haney and isn't afraid to throw verbal jabs at his rival at will. He recently fired warning shots at the WBC lightweight champion and predicted a statement knockout victory over him.

Garcia and Haney are set to face off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The fight will go down on April 20 with the WBC championship on the line. Given Haney's record, he's a betting favorite going into the bout. However, many believe Garcia is more than capable of pushing Haney to his limits.

During a recent interview, 'KingRy' expressed his confidence and predicted that he'll snatch Haney's title off him via a knockout. He said:

"At the end of the day, I know damn well you tried to say all that sh*t about me and it all came back to you. You and your daddy, you guys are hypocrites. That don't matter in the ring, I'm going to beat your a**, I guarantee you 420 it's on... I'm going to knock you the f**k out in front of the world."

Chris Curtis shares injury update after loss at UFC Vegas 90 to Brendan Allen

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis recently shared a dismal injury update after suffering a nasty hamstring tear during his fight against Brendan Allen last weekend.

Curtis and Allen faced off in a rematch at UFC Vegas 90, putting on a show for the fans over 25 minutes. After five rounds, 'The Action Man' came up short on the judges' scoresheet and lost the fight via split decision. Furthermore, Curtis also suffered a torn hamstring during the battle.

The middleweight star recently took to social media to share an update on his injury. Curtis revealed that he'll be out of action for about six months and wrote:

"Well, looks like I'll see you guys in 6 months or so. It's been real. Thank you, guys, for all the thoughts, messages, encouragement, concern, and prayers. Means the world to me. See you all in the fall."

