Midnight Roundup! Ryan Garcia fires back at UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Artur Beterbiev pulls out of Dmitry Bivol undisputed title fight, and more

Ryan Garcia recently responded to UFC megastar Conor McGregor's social media rant about the boxer allegedly cheating in his fight against Devin Haney. Elsewhere, light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev pulled out of his undisputed title fight against Dmitry Bivol due to injury.

Ryan Garcia fires back at "caca brain" Conor McGregor for social media rant

Ryan Garcia recently responded to Conor McGregor calling for a "lifetime ban" on the boxer. After it was revealed that Garcia tested positive for ostarine, McGregor took to social media and posted a lengthy rant on X challenging 'KingRy' and Sean O'Malley to a sparring session in Ireland.

Garcia wasn't happy about the expletive-laden tweet and recently fired back at the former two-division UFC champion. 'KingRy' took to X and threatened to break McGregor's "weak-a** ankle" if they ever encountered each other. He wrote:

"If I see Conor McGregor, I'm going to break your weak a** ankle. You ran from being test because you were on roids. Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE. Fudge Conor caca brain."

Artur Beterbiev suffers meniscus injury, withdraws from undisputed title fight against Dmitry Bivol

Artur Beterbiev will not fight Dmitry Bivol in an undisputed light heavyweight title fight on June 1 in Saudi Arabia. The Russian-born Canadian reportedly suffered a nasty meniscus tear and is set to undergo surgery that is expected to sideline him till September.

According to Turki Alalshikh, the fight has been postponed to a later date, with the search for a replacement opponent for Bivol underway. In an X post, Alalshikh wrote:

After receiving today’s news about Beterbiev’s injury, we will be postponing the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight scheduled for June 1st until later this year. Wishing my brother Artur a speedy recovery. However, the 5v5 event is still on for June 1st.

UFC icon Michael Bisping shares his prediction for the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg title fight

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg flyweight title fight at UFC 301 this weekend. The former UFC middleweight champion believes Pantoja's skills would be too much for Erceg to handle and predicted a win for the Brazilian.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping lauded Pantoja's resume and MMA skillset. Explaining why he thought Pantoja stood a better chance at taking the flyweight strap home, Bisping said:

"Alexandre Pantoja, this man is phenomenal. He has pretty much gone through the entire flyweight division - Brandon Moreno, the [Brandon] Royvals, the [Manel] Kapes. You name it, he's done it"

He continued:

"The man's phenomenal. He's got no weak areas. He's got a strong mind. He's resilient. He's got an amazing gas tank. He can strike, he can wrestle, he's got world-class jiu-jitsu and he's nasty ba***rd on top of it."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (0:54):

Oscar De La Hoya takes legal action against Canelo Alvarez for "defamatory" comments

The feud between Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez isn't simmering down anytime soon. Alvarez is set to face Jaime Munguia in the squared circle this weekend. At the pre-fight press conference, Alvarez and De La Hoya exchanged verbal jabs before confronting each other on stage.

After De La Hoya hurled numerous insults at Alvarez, the Mexican boxing superstar fired back by accusing the promoter of being a thief and stealing from the boxers on his roster. He said:

"He tried to steal money, and he’s a f**king a**hole. He steals from his fighters. F**king pu**y. Motherf**ker."

As a result, De La Hoya and his Golden Boy Promotions seemingly took legal action against Alvarez. The undisputed super middleweight champion was handed a cease-and-desist letter for "defamatory" comments. The notice read:

"Clearly, Canelo internationally defamed Oscar and Golden Boy. Canelo's statements were also made with actual malice. Oscar and Golden Boy reserve all rights to sue Canelo for the damages caused by these defamatory accusations, including punitive damages designed to ensure Canelo learns his lesson."

NFL star Patrick Mahomes on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

Kansas City Chief's superstar Patrick Mahomes recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. The famous quarterback admitted that while he was "scared" of Tyson, he could see Paul beating the legendary boxer.

Speaking to Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Mahomes explained how 'The Problem Child' could potentially beat Tyson. He said:

"I'm scared of Mike Tyson. I think if Jake can make the fight last for a little bit longer, he is going to win. But if he gets hit the wrong way, it would not be good for him."

Catch Patrick Mahomes' analysis below (40:34):