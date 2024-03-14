Midnight Roundup! UFC icons Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz confirm boxing rematch, Sean Strickland talks Dricus du Plessis rematch, and more

UFC veterans Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz sent the MMA community into a frenzy after recently confirming that they will be sharing the squared circle for their highly anticipated boxing rematch. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland took to social media to call for a title rematch against Dricus du Plessis.

Check out all the latest updates in the mixed martial arts world with Sportskeeda's Midnight Roundup.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz to run it back in the boxing ring

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are two of the most well-known mixed martial artists today. The two UFC icons notably fought for the symbolic BMF title at UFC 244 in November 2019, where 'Gambred' got his hand raised via third-round TKO.

After a long and illustrious career, Diaz left the UFC in September 2022 after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 via fourth-round submission. Masvidal followed suit a few months later by announcing his retirement a few months later after getting outpointed by Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023.

While they aren't fighting in the same promotion anymore, the Diaz-Masvidal rivalry continues. After weeks of trading barbs online, the two finally confirmed that they will be fighting in a boxing rematch on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Their fight will be a ten-round, 175-pound light heavyweight affair. The bout will be streamed live on Fanmio pay-per-view for $49.99.

Sean Strickland talks "fight politics" while addressing potential Dricus du Plessis rematch

Sean Strickland wants to run it back with Dricus du Plessis. The former UFC middleweight champion recently pointed out that Israel Adesanya was given an immediate title rematch after losing to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 and believes he should be extended the same courtesy.

Strickland lost the 185-pound strap to 'Stillknocks' via a razor-sharp split decision at UFC 297 earlier this year. Given the close nature of their fight, many believed that 'Tarzan' was robbed. Dana White also mentioned that he thought Strickland should've won.

In a recent post on X, Strickland iterated his desire to rematch du Plessis and wrote:

"You know, I don't care about fight politics or a belt, but it makes me laugh they gave Izzy a rematch to Alex after getting slept. I lost a close decision that Dana himself thought I won. Everyone did. The stats did. That needs to be run back."

Francis Ngannou admits he "didnt show up" while addressing Anthony Joshua KO loss

Francis Ngannou recently addressed his knockout loss against Anthony Joshua and admitted that he wasn't feeling himself before the fight.

Ngannou and Joshua shared the sqaured circle in a professional boxing match in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. While many expected Ngannou to give the former heavyweight world champion trouble, Joshua secured a statement second-round knockout and won the fight.

In a recent Instagram video, Ngannou spoke about his loss and stated that he was "sweating" and "falling asleep" during warm-ups. He said:

"We all knew it could happen. I wasn’t seeing it happen like that, but I always knew it could happen. At least, I was always prepared for that. I remember being in the locker [room] trying to warm up, and bro, it wasn’t going. I was falling asleep. I’m sweating, but I’m falling asleep. But I assume that’s how some people I have fought, some people that I beat have felt before, but it was basically my first time to feel that. That’s why I kind of took a couple days out, I took some time for me. I obviously had to reflect on everything that’s happened through the fight."

Matt Brown shares positive update on Mark Coleman's health condition

Matt Brown gave the MMA community some encouraging news about Mark Coleman's condition in the hospital. The former UFC heavyweight champion was hospitalized earlier this week after heroicly saving his parents from a massive house fire in before going back into the flame to get his dog.

Coleman was said to be in critical condition and was "battling for his life" in the hospital. However, Brown recently took to X and informed fans that the former UFC champion was doing better. He wrote:

"Word is @Markcolemanmma is responsive and aware. Things are looking up for the big guy! Nothing can stop this savage, not even a fire!"

Ryan Garcia sends Devin Haney a grave warning ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match

Ryan Garcia recently sent some shots Devin Haney's way. The two are set to share the squared circle in a super lightweight title fight on April 20 at the Barclays Center in New York.

Ahead of their fight, 'KingRy' brought up the infamous Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson brawl and suggested that he wasn't planning to stop hitting Haney even if he was down. In a recent X post, he wrote:

"Y'all thought Tyson needed police for the Lewis fight, you will need the army. I'mma attack Haney. It isn't a fight to me. I don't think I will stop hitting him if he's down. I'm not even capping."

