Midnight Roundup! UFC star Merab Dvalishvili involved in car accident, Oleksandr Usyk reacts to John Fury's headbutting fracas, and more 

UFC superstar Merab Dvalishvili was recently involved in a major car accident in New York after an Uber ride went wrong. He shared footage of the pile-up on social media and showed fans the aftermath of the crash. Elsewhere, Oleksandr Usyk addressed his teammate's clash with John Fury and slammed his next opponent's father for his behavior.

Catch up on all the latest news in the combat sports world with Sportskeeda MMA's Midnight Roundup.

#1 UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili shares footage of car accident in New York City

UFC star Merab Dvalishvili was recently involved in a horrid car accident in New York City. The No.1-ranked bantamweight contender took to social media to share footage of his ordeal and to show the extent of damage done to all vehicles that were involved.

While 'The Machine' was unhurt, he was visibly shaken up by the Uber ride gone wrong. In the video, Dvalishvili showed deployed airbags in his cab and the effect of the collision on the car. He said:

"I am in New York for one day and couple hours, and I got in a huge accident. I was in a Uber, and our car got hit by some other cars. I was sitting here. I got hit. Thank God I’m okay.''

#2 Oleksandr Usyk shares reaction to John Fury headbutting teammate ahead of undisputed title fight

Oleksandr Usyk isn't happy about John Fury's behavior ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury this weekend. The Ukrainian boxer recently addressed Fury Sr.'s headbutting incident with his teammate and slammed the former pugilist for his violent actions.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, 'The Cat' was asked for his reaction to Fury Sr.'s incident. Usyk recalled asking his team not to engage in any physical altercation and to move back. Knocking the Fury's for their uncouth actions, he said:

"My team is great team. I say, please not fight, step back. The problem is John Fury, it's bad behaviour, is my opinion... ''I don't know. Listen, doesn't matter for me and my team it's doesn't matter.''

#3 Rafael dos Anjos declares permanent move up to 170 pounds

Rafael dos Anjos isn't planning on competing as a 155-pound contender in the UFC anymore. The Brazilian recently took to social media to announce that he's moving to welterweight and asked lightweights not to call him out.

In a recent X post, he asked the UFC to pull him from the lightweight rankings and claimed that he saw many potential barnburner fights at 170 pounds. The Brazilian also called for his next fight in July and wrote:

"Get me out of LW rankings. For all LW out there is calling me out. I don’t compete at LW from now on. I have nothing to prove to anybody. I walk around 195 at 39 years old. There’s lots of fights that make sense to me at 170. I want to fight in July @ufc, get me back in that octagon."

#4 Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses tax fraud allegations, maintains innocence

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed allegations of tax fraud and dismissed any irregularities in his finances. Per a recent report, 'The Eagle' is currently under scrutiny for allegedly owing $3.3 million in unpaid taxes to the authorities. Moreover, Nurmagomedov is also suspected of using those funds to invest in hotel properties in Turkey and the UAE.

As a result, the Russian government has reportedly frozen Nurmagomedov's bank accounts, including those linked to Eagle FC promotion. The UFC legend recently addressed these legal issues and vehemently denied any wrongdoing. In an official statement, his team wrote:

"The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them."

#5 Aljamain Sterling shares definitive prediction for Sean O'Malley rematch

Aljamain Sterling is certain a rematch against Sean O'Malley will go his way. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently shared his thoughts on a potential rematch between him and O'Malley. In their last meeting at UFC 292, 'Sugar' beat Sterling via second-round knockout.

In a recent episode of the Overdog's podcast on Kanpai Media's YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' explained why he thought he'd do better against O'Malley in a rematch and said:

''O'Malley showed up that night, it was an off-night for myself and the better man won that night. But I do know if I had a rematch and as long as he waited from August to fighting Chito in March, you give me that time to recover, prepare and to cut my weight the proper way. In a rematch, I would bet my life savings on that."

