"Mike Perry gave him the pass" - Fans react to N-word translation blunder on MMA star Fabricio Werdum's post with his daughter

MMA star Fabricio Werdum's recent post with his daughter has caused a lot of stir online because of a translation blunder.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was in attendance at the recently held UFC Sao Paulo this past weekend with his family. Werdum took to Instagram to post a picture from the event with his daughter to wish her a happy birthday. He captioned the post by saying:

"Feliz aniversario Neguinha! @juliawerdum"

Take a look at his post below:

Interestingly, the caption has caused a lot of stir on the internet because of the automatic translation of the word "Neguinha." While the automatic translation of the word translates it to the N-word, the real meaning of the Portuguese word is "sweet girl."

Reacting to the automatic translation blunder on Instagram, fans hilariously flooded the comment section of the post. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Mike Perry gave him the pass. It's all good."

"Instagram bout to pay for this sh*t"

"Translation did him dirty lmao"

"Nah Fabricio outta pocket for this one"

When was Fabricio Werdum last seen in action?

Werdum was a part of the UFC until 2020. After winning his fight against Alexander Gustafsson, he opted not to re-sign with the UFC and went on to sign with PFL. In his debut under the new promotion, he took on Renan Ferreira in May 2021.

In the fight, Fabricio Werdum ended up losing via TKO in the first round. However, the decision of the fight was later overturned to a no-contest after a controversy where the referee seemed to have missed Renan Ferreira's tap prior to the stoppage.

Werdum ended up taking a two-year hiatus from fighting following his fight against Ferreira and returned to take on his former opponent Junior dos Santos in a bare-knuckle fight under the Gamebred Fighting Championship promotion in September this year.

Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos previously fought each other back in 2008 when the former had lost the bout via TKO. While Werdum was motivated to redeem his loss to dos Santos, he fell just short of doing so as he ended up losing a split decision 28-29, 30-27, 30-27.

