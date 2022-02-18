"I got some homies that finished you" - Mike Perry and Julian Lane exchange heated words ahead of BKFC clash

Mike Perry and Julian Lane pulled no verbal punches in the pre-fight press conference of their upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) bout on February 19.

The pair threw barbs back and forth. Lane promised a quick knockout win, while Perry dismissed his opponent as a threat.

Perry started by saying:

"This type of business is very personal, we're gonna get in there, get close, get personal, and we're going to try kill each other."

Before he could finish, Lane quickly jumped on the mic to interrupt his opponent:

"It ain't no what 'we're' going to do, I'm gonna knock him the f*** out... First minute, first round, Mike Perry's going down."

Perry responded:

"You ain't gonna do nothing to me I ain't seen before... S*** I got some homies that finished you... You done good, you got knocked out a couple of times, then you came back and you did better but you're still losing these fights."

Julian Lane brings with him an underwhelming 4-5 BKFC record but remains confident that he'll manage to put the pressure on Mike Perry and come out victorious on the night.

Meanwhile, Perry is hoping to kickstart a successful career with the promotion. At just 30 years of age, he could be a real problem for the entire division for years to come.

Mike Perry and Julian Lane are ready to put on a show

Mike Perry and Julian Lane are ready to put on a show

"Platinum" Mike Perry shocked the MMA world last year when he decided against re-signing with the UFC after being with the company for five years.

Instead, the always interesting Michigan native is now preparing to make his BKFC debut this weekend.

His experienced opponent, Julian Lane, is a former two-time TUF contestant who has had a short stint with Bellator.

Despite his in-ring ability and career longevity, Lane is best known for the famous phrase he used during his time on The Ultimate Fighter, "Let me bang bro".

The two are set to collide in the main event when KnuckleMania II rolls around on February 19. This should prove to be a fantastic matchup between two brawlers who love to stand and bang, all but guaranteeing that their hatred for each other will be settled with a knockout.

Along with Perry, former UFC featherweight Chad Mendes will make his return to combat sports. The BKFC lightweight title bout between Luis Palomino and Martin Brown will serve as the co-main event for the evening.

