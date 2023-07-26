Mikey Musumeci admits he’s obsessed with finding ways to submit Jarred Brooks

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci often gets hyper-focused when he prepares for matches, and the same can be said for his next outing in ONE Championship.

Musumeci will defend his gold against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said that MMA fighters are some of the toughest opponents to finish in submission grappling. Nevertheless, Musumeci has studied Brooks heavily heading into Bangkok.

Musumeci said:

“MMA guys are always very difficult to finish, so I’ve just been obsessing about how I’m going to finish him.”

Musumeci is one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of his generation, and he can further his notoriety if he submits Brooks in his next defense of the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

The 27-year-old won five BJJ world titles before signing with ONE Championship in 2022. Since submitting Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari in his debut, Musumeci tacked on a perfect 4-0 record in the promotion.

Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cleber Sousa in his second match in the promotion. He’s since defended the gold against Gantumur Bayanduuren and most recently Osamah Almarwai.

Brooks, meanwhile, is one of the most punishing grapplers in MMA. ‘The Monkey God’ puts on overwhelming pressure on his opponents en route to a perfect 4-0 record, two of which came by way of submission.

Brooks is coming off a tense unanimous decision victory over Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title at ONE 164. Although he’s dominated the strawweight MMA field, Brooks is heading into a hostile domain when he challenges Musumeci for the flyweight submission grappling throne.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.