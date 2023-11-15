Mikey Musumeci admits it ‘would be a dream’ of his to get MMA career off and running

After establishing himself as one of the greatest submission grapplers in the world today, Mikey Musumeci hopes to one day make his MMA dream come true.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 15, Musumeci delivered another show-stealing performance, scoring a submission victory over Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki just past the three-minute mark of their openweight submission grappling fixture.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his sixth-straight victory under the ONE banner, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ revealed that a debut in mixed martial arts is on his agenda, but he has no intention of rushing things.

“I grew up watching MMA so it would be a dream of mine to do that,” Musumeci said. “But I'm not trying to rush this, you know. I want to do it perfectly and so I just want to develop the skills over time, just like everyone else.”

When and where Mikey Musumeci first straps on the four-ounce gloves remains to be seen, but for now, the five-time IBJJF world champion is happy to continue his reign as ONE’s first and only flyweight submission grappling world champion.

He captured the title just over a year ago with a dominant performance against Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Since then, Musumeci has earned victories over Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, and reigning ONE strawweight MMA titleholder Jarred Brooks.

When the time does come for ‘Darth Rigatoni’ to make his inevitable MMA debut, who would you like to see Musumeci square off with?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.