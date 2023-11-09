Mikey Musumeci on ‘Aoki Lock’ submission win over architect Shinya Aoki: “I honored him and his legacy”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci paid tribute to Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki by defeating him with his own maneuver.

Since making his promotional debut in 2022, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has squared off with some of the biggest names in the sport, but perhaps none of them were as big as former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki.

Competing against ‘Tobikan Judan’ at ONE Fight Night 15 last month, Musumeci scored a slick submission just past the three-minute mark, dispatching Aoki with a move the latter himself created, the Aoki Lock.

“I beat him with the Aoki Lock, a move he created,” Musumeci said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “I honored him and his legacy by doing his position.”

Mikey Musumeci’s victory over Shinya Aoki was his sixth straight win under the ONE Championship banner, having dispatched a who’s who of talent from all walks of life, including IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, and reigning ONE strawweight MMA titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

As for Shinya Aoki, the beloved Japanese combat sports icon has certainly seen some better days inside the Circle.

‘Tobikan Judan’ has lost four straight dating back to March 2022, including two losses in MMA and two losses in submission grappling. Before his recent string of defeats, Aoki had won eight out of nine.

As Aoki looks to climb his way out of the rut he’s currently in, Mikey Musumeci is in search of his next opponent inside the Circle. Who would you like to see these two superstars face in the respective returns?

