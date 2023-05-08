Mikey Musumeci appreciates the Ruotolo twins for competing “clean”

Mikey Musumeci has been fighting for a "clean" sport in grappling, and he appreciates the fact that he's not alone in the fight.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ claimed another win this past weekend, submitting Osamah Almarwai to retain the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship. His incredible performance also earned him a cool US$50,000 bonus, his second in four outings in ONE Championship.

Ahead of his match with Almarwai, Grappling Insider published an article about the 26-year-old's fight against steroid use in grappling and how the Ruotolo twins are helping him in this war.

Mikey Musumeci was quoted in the article saying:

“This thing got weak-minded people feeling like, ‘Okay, everyone’s on it. I have to do it also.’ But then there’s the Ruotolos and me. We know that everyone’s on it. And we say, ‘Okay, take your steroids, inject yourself in the butt with a needle, and we’re still going to beat you.'"

Using their pure technique, Mikey Musumeci, together with Tye and Kade Ruotolo, have beaten everyone who stood in their way in ONE Championship. Just like what they have done throughout their careers, they have done so without taking steroids or other performance-enhancing drugs.

IBJJF no-gi world champion Osamah Almarwai was the latest to fall to Musumeci this past weekend. Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo also claimed a hard-earned unanimous decision victory over Reinier de Ridder earlier in the event. He called out New Wave Jiu-Jitsu member Nicholas Meregali as his next target following his win.

