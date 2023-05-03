Mikey Musumeci believes Americans are “going to go crazy” for ONE Championship

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is excited for fans in the United States to witness the incredible spectacle that is ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old Italian-American superstar has been with ONE Championship since 2022. He knows that the world’s largest martial arts organization can deliver an experience like no other.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Musumeci told reporters that American fans will love ONE Championship.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“It’s my favorite thing to watch, and I think that Americans are going to go crazy for it. I really believe that.”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is set to put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

The historic show is the first-ever on-ground event in the United States for ONE Championship, and it sold out within just a couple of months of tickets going on sale. If that’s any indication of the success of this event, it appears American fans will come out in droves to check out the action.

Mikey Musumeci wants to put on a show for his friends and family and prove that Brazilian jiu-jitsu can be just as exciting as MMA and other combat sports.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on the event as it happens in real-time.

