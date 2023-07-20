Mikey Musumeci believes Tammi Musumeci could have done better in win vs Amanda Alequin

Mikey Musumeci believes his sister, Tammi Musumeci, could have landed a finish in her ONE Fight Night 12 match with Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin.

Tammi Musumeci added another solid victory to her resume inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand earlier this month, defeating former foe Amanda Alequin on combat sports’ grandest stage. But despite getting her hand raised, the performance was less than stellar in the eyes of her younger brother, Mikey Musumeci.

As the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has understandably high standards when competing inside the circle. It turns out, those same standards are expected of his older sister:

“So it was very frustrating for me to watch when I felt like my sister could have done a lot better and gotten the finish,” Mikey Musumeci told the South China Morning Post. “I'm just honest, I don't bullsh*t you know, like she asked me. So I said she could do way better and I know she can because I believe in her, you know.”

Perhaps that showing of tough brotherly love will translate to an even better Tammi Musumeci the next time we see her perform.

For now, Musumeci can hold her head up high knowing that she is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner after securing wins over Bianca Basilio and Amanda Alequin. It’s far too soon to speculate what will come next for Musumeci, but with the promotion introducing an atomweight submission grappling world title in September, we could see Musumeci compete for a ONE world title in the near future.